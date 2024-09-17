Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.47.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHGG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Chegg Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $184.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Chegg has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 91.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.