Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $9.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 943.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,791 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 330.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,369,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 793,913 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 85,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

