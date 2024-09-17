CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 72,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CBL International Stock Performance
BANL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 16,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. CBL International has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.14.
CBL International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CBL International
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.