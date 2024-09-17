Carvana’s (CVNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Carvana from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Carvana Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 3.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $14,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 690,814 shares in the company, valued at $102,710,225.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $14,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 690,814 shares in the company, valued at $102,710,225.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,367,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,481,866 shares of company stock worth $338,115,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $63,767,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,686,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

