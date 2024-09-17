Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Capri by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

