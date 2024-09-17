Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in August

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Capita Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CTAGF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Capita has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.
Capita Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Lock In Gains: Apple Stock Could Rally 30% Before the Holidays
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Apply Trading Volume Analysis to Stock Trading
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Market Got It Wrong—Why Progress Software Deserves a Second Look
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.