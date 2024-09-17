Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in August

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capita Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTAGF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Capita has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

