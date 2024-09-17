CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Down 8.2%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 106,435,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 140,075,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a market cap of £5.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.19.

CAP-XX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.