Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$10.67 and last traded at C$10.67, with a volume of 2205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 8.49%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.05%.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.