Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,551,500 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 1,944,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.5 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDPYF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,247. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0909 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

