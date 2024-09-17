Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -256.57 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

