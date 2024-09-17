BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Update

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,339,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 3,790,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

BT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTGOF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,178. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

