Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

About Brunswick

)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

