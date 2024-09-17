Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.76

Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 5599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNRE. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 74.0% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 55,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.