Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Target Price at C$30.17

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.17.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$25.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$26.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.2219355 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

