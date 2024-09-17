Brokerages Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) PT at $102.00

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries stock opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

