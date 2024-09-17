Brokerages Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) PT at $102.00

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
THOR Industries stock opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
