Brokerages Set Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

CDMO stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $717.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $69,984. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 149,737 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

