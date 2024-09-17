Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) & PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Head to Head Survey

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 7.08% 6.92% 3.07% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PubMatic and Blue Sphere”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $267.01 million 2.71 $8.88 million $0.21 69.38 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

64.3% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PubMatic has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.16, meaning that its share price is 616% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PubMatic and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 3 4 0 2.57 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

PubMatic currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.13%. Given PubMatic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Summary

PubMatic beats Blue Sphere on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

