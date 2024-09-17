Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
BGX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 67,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,719. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.