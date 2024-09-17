Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

BGX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 67,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,719. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.