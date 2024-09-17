Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA) Short Interest Update

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BKHA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,874,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,268,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $752,000.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

