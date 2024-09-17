Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Update

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,400 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 403,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BIOX. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bioceres Crop Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $540.05 million, a P/E ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.