Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,720,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 25,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 39.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.06.
Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat Price Performance
Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,019. The firm has a market cap of $409.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.12.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
