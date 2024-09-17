Berenberg Bank Raises Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,470

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,410 ($18.63) to GBX 1,470 ($19.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.00) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.51) to GBX 1,325 ($17.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,224.17 ($16.17).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,232 ($16.27) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959 ($12.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,204.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,662.16, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

