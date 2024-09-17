Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.03

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 7752320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
