Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Belk bought 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,047 shares in the company, valued at $521,296.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,651. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BSET traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently -46.24%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

