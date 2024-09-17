Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 394.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYCBF remained flat at $1,600.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,569.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,566.23. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,330.00 and a one year high of $1,780.80.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

