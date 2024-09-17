Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Down 22.6% in August

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of BOTJ stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857. The company has a market cap of $65.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.75. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 253,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares during the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

