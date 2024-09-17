Bank of America Boosts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $68.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

NYSE:LW traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,372. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,936,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

