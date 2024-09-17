Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Short Interest Update

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Bank First Stock Up 1.1 %

BFC stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $91.83. 25,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,020. Bank First has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $925.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank First

Institutional Trading of Bank First

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.