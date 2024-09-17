Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $3.06

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $2.96. Azul shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 277,775 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Azul to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Azul by 13,831.7% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 290,465 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 106.3% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Azul by 2,466.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 575,344 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Azul by 20.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

