Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,594 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $217.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

