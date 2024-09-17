Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $13.62 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,413,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $351,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $273.93. The company has a market capitalization of $723.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.