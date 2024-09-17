Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,456 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

