Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 65,093 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,093 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,587,000 after buying an additional 795,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,453,000 after acquiring an additional 478,559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,288,000 after acquiring an additional 264,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after acquiring an additional 184,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.