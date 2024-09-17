Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AURA. Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AURA

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AURA opened at $9.97 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $493.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,777 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 561,766 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $5,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.