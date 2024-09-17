Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARMK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Aramark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 105,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aramark by 20.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,737 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

