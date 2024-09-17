AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) PT Raised to $150.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $114.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.78.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $116.25 on Friday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,022. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its position in AppLovin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 9.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

