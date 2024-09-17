Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $125,389,000 after acquiring an additional 555,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after buying an additional 522,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% during the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

