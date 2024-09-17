Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 1,679,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 794,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Anglesey Mining Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

