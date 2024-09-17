Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $1,109.70

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,109.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $11,498,705. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,153.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,027.77. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.