Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $31.00

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

GLPG opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $42.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Galapagos by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

