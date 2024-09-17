Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $31.00

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
GLPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLPG
Galapagos Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Galapagos by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Galapagos
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.