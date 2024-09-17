Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Target Price at $41.00

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of AXTA opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after buying an additional 554,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,009,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,890,000 after acquiring an additional 137,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,479,000 after purchasing an additional 550,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,852,000 after buying an additional 302,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

