American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,153 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after buying an additional 195,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American Express by 22.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after buying an additional 387,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,709,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

NYSE:AXP opened at $261.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average of $235.89. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $262.85. The firm has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

