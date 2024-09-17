American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $263.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXP. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.78.

Get American Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $265.07. 1,324,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,719. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $267.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.89. The company has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after buying an additional 496,153 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after buying an additional 195,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in American Express by 22.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after buying an additional 387,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $433,709,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.