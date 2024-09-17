AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.81.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 9,601.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 496,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 154,756 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.