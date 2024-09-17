Alvopetro Energy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 6,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,503. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $137.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

