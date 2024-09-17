AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 142,159 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.36.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $535.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.80 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AlTi Global

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

In other AlTi Global news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $28,037.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 450,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AlTi Global news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi bought 31,393 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $127,141.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,094,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,284,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $28,037.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $269,227 and have sold 180,668 shares valued at $740,456. 22.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AlTi Global by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Stories

