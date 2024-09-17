Alpha Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,336 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.