Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Shares Acquired by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QVAL. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

