Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in August

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,665,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 19,209,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
