Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in August

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,665,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 19,209,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

