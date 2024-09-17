Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 11224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 33.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.05.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.
